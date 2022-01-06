Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Drops By 45.6%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 64,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $71,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,963. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

