Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,180 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $91.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

