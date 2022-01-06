Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Powered Brands by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

POW stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,403. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.