Michael D. White Sells 1,744 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Piedmont Lithium stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 267,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 5.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,258 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

