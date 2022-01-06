Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Insider Sells $151,103.75 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CONN traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,886. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $760.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
