Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Insider Sells $151,103.75 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CONN traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,886. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $760.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 211,236 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $4,005,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 36.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

