Insider Selling: Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Director Sells 5,670 Shares of Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.15. 4,619,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -613.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

