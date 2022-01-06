WHALE Hits Market Capitalization of $92.29 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $92.29 million and $2.00 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $12.64 or 0.00029234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.90 or 0.07892875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,150.26 or 0.99821047 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008051 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.