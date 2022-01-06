VideoCoin Hits Market Cap of $48.20 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $48.20 million and $650,051.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 221,290.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1,581,114,918.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,052,899 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

