Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Sells $587,094.40 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 291,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.