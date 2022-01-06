Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Sells $587,094.40 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 291,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
Featured Article: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.