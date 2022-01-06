Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Shares of MAV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 105,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,190. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.