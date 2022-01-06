Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,232,604.40 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,232,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,276,258.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $419,341.32.

On Monday, December 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 22,931 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $345,340.86.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $545,390.92.

On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $376,247.85.

On Friday, December 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $611,890.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $619,329.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $363,961.20.

On Friday, December 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $360,199.88.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $107,374.00.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $17.21. 474,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,212. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,866,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $6,230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

