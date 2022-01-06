Banco Santander S.A. Invests $1.14 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,506,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.