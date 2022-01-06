Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Consolidated Edison worth $98,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

