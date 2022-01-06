Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $102,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.74. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $2,287,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 781,240 shares of company stock worth $130,100,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

