Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $105,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,572,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,166,000 after acquiring an additional 731,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,870,000 after acquiring an additional 717,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $206.65 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

