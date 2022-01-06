Swiss National Bank Sells 15,500 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $111,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,007,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $342.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.12 and its 200 day moving average is $305.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

