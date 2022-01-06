Friendz (FDZ) Achieves Market Cap of $466,818.94

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $466,818.94 and approximately $105,476.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,593,989 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

