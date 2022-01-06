Swiss National Bank Acquires 65,400 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Corning worth $116,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Corning by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

GLW opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

