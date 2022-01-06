Swiss National Bank Sells 28,500 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $119,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 252,325 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $192.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $3,905,514.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

