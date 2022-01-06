Swiss National Bank Sells 17,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of AvalonBay Communities worth $122,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $251.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.39 and a 52 week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.41.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.