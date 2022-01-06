Swiss National Bank Sells 41,200 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $129,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CBRE Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.88 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

