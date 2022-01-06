Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $53.56 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $53,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

