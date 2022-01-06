Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,419 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Travelers Companies worth $57,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,944,000 after acquiring an additional 95,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.64.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $159.77 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

