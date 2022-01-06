Content Neutrality Network (CNN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,798.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 32.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $351,869.15 and $3,798.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00058456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

