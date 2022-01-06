Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.40 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

