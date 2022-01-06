Duality Advisers LP Increases Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBT. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

