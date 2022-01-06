Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,287 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS opened at $166.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

