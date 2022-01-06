KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Trading Down 0.8%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €72.40 ($82.27) and last traded at €72.40 ($82.27). Approximately 2,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.00 ($82.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.63.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

