Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 60,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 40,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $738.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

