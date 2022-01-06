Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Trading 2.8% Higher

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.50). 2,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 42,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.49).

The company has a market cap of £25.64 million and a PE ratio of -7.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; and Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks.

