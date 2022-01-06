Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 309,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 239,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

