Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Trading Down 1.3%

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 214,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

About Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

