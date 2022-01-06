Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Up 173.3% in December

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the November 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,974,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.