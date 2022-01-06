City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, an increase of 185.0% from the November 30th total of 177,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.27. 470,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $926.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $21.31.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

