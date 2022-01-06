Cindicator (CND) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $220,064.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. ?indicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

