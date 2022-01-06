Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BFS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,685. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $44,112.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859 in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 103.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 66,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

