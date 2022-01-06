Duality Advisers LP Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Proto Labs by 143.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,208 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 182.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 673,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 435,270 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $18,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 92.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,934,000 after acquiring an additional 245,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Proto Labs by 47.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

