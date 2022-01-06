Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

