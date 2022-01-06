Duality Advisers LP Increases Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of AXS opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

