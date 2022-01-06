Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 290 iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $112.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.02.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.