SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SAP by 2.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in SAP by 17.2% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at $1,512,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 39,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in SAP by 8.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 21,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $171.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

