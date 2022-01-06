Banco Santander S.A. Has $901,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,451,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,982,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 116,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,021,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $52.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.