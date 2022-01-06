Keybank National Association OH Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

