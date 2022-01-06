Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,126 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $88.03 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

