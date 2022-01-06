Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Update

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $245,845,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Asana alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.64. 4,273,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,737. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.73. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.15.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.