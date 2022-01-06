Shyft Network (SHFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $163,938.00

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $73.70 million and approximately $163,938.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shyft Network Profile

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,425,427 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

