Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Trading Down 2.1%

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.73. Approximately 553,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 695,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$535,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,516. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 482,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,264,150. Insiders acquired 45,700 shares of company stock worth $120,619 in the last 90 days.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

