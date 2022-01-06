Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Trading Down 2.1%

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.73. Approximately 553,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 695,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.
Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.02.
Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
