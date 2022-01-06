Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Trading 4.7% Higher

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.20 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 71.70 ($0.97). 3,889,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,282% from the average session volume of 281,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of £81.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.15.

About Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.