Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 1,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.