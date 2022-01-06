Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Trading Down 2.6%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 25,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 24,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter.
About Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)
XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.
Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.