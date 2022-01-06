Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Trading Down 2.6%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 25,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 24,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 322.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,005 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

